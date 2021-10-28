New Delhi: Nearly a dozen security guards of a society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida were caught on camera brutally thrashing a man. The incident took place in the evening at Amrapali Sapphire apartment complex in Noida Sector-45. The reason behind the group of guards attacking the man is said to be that he did not have a required sticker on his car.Also Read - Roads Connecting Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi To Remain Closed Till Nov 10. Check Alternate Routes

A video being circulated on Whatsapp showed a man sitting in his car near the society’s gate and being pulled out from his car forcefully as a scuffle breaks out. The guards then start beating him up but the man tries to defend himself.

Soon, a few more guards show up with sticks and started thrashing the man. Another person who was riding with the man in his car was also beaten up. However, the man dressed in black bore the major brunt of the thrashing.

Further details are awaited.