New Delhi: Days after nominating her for the upcoming three-tier Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew the candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Notably, the BJP had given the ticket to Sangeeta Sengar from the Fatehpur Chaurasi Tritaya seat for the post of Zila Panchayat member.

"The candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in the 2018 Unnao rape case, has been cancelled," confirmed state party president Swatantra Dev Singh. He asserted that the Unnao district president has now been asked to submit three fresh names for finalising a candidate.

In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

In March 2020, a Delhi court here sentenced Sengar along with all other accused in the Unnao rape case to 10 years in prison in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim’s father.