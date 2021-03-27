Lucknow: The state election commission of Uttar Pradesh announced the schedule for the upcoming UP Panchayat election (chunav) 2021. As per the notification issued on Friday, the four-phased elections for gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats will take place on April 15, 19, 26 and 29. The counting of votes and the result for the polls will be declared on 2nd May. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Check District-wise Full Schedule, Polling Dates Here

However, panchayat elections will not be held in 13 gram panchayats of the state. As per the reports of LIVE Hindustan, 9 gram panchayats of Gonda, 3 panchayats of Sitapur and 1 of Bahraich won’t see any election as their tenure is yet to be completed.

Full List of Panchayats Where Elections Won’t be Conducted:

Bahraich: Kapoorpur

Sitapur: Bhatpurwa, Rahi Pedhhia, Kaimhra Raghubar Dayal

Gonda: Sawawan, Khanpur, Rampur Kharhata, Parsia, Sahibpur, Ballipur, Mohanpur, Jalalpur, Bahadura

UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: District-wise Schedule Here:

Phase I

The nomination process will begin on 3rd April.

18 districts will go to polls in the first phase. The districts are Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur City, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi.

Phase 2

Nomination process – 7 and 8 April

Twenty districts will vote in the second phase of Panchayat chunav. The districts are —-Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Ettah, Mainpuri, Kannoj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakut, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh.

Phase 3

Nomination process – 13 April and 15 April

20 districts Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ballia will go to polls in the third phase.

Phase 4

Nomination process – 17 April and 18 April

A total of 17 districts Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau will go to polls in the fourth phase of UP Panchayat Elections 2021.