UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court regarding reservation in the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 (Panchayat Chunav), challenging the Allahabad High Court order to shift the base year for reservations to 2015 from 1995. The plea also sought to hold the Panchayat Chunav by May 25. The high court order has extended the elections by 10 days.

The question is, will the UP Panchayat election be postponed further? Supreme Court has listed the hearing for March 26. The final reservation list from all districts will be sent to the government by March 26.

Plea in Supreme Court Seeks to Reconsider Reservation of Seats

A 186-page petition was filed in the Supreme Court to reconsider the reservation of seats by considering 1995 as the base year for election as opposed to Allahabad High Court's order changing it to 2015.

The petition stated that during the 2015 Panchayat Chunav, the Uttar Pradesh government had amended the Rules 1994 through the 10th amendment and incorporated a provision to Rules 4. As a result, it initiated a new rotation of seats ignoring the prior reservations for gram panchayat with respect to the respective reserved categories.

Another objection raised was regarding the reservation of women and OBCs in every district. In the OBC quota for gram panchayat, women from the reserved category get more than 33% reservation, while women from unreserved category get less than the standard 33% reservation.

No Change in UP Panchayat Chunav Date

The UP government has said that no matter what the Supreme Court decision is with regards to the reservation of seats, there will be no change in the date set for UP panchayat elections.