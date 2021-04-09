New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released a list of candidates for UP Zila Panchayat polls in the state. Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a convict in the 2018 Unnao rape case has also been named in the list, to contest from Fatehpur Chaurasi’s Ward-3 in Unnao Zila Panchayat. Also Read - BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow Disallowed in Kolkata's Behala, Workers Hold Protest

Notably, the elections for UP Gram panchayats, Kshetra panchayats, and Zila panchayats will be held in four phases. While the first phase will take place on April 15, the second, third and fourth phases will be held on April 19, 26, 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

