New Delhi: For the first time in 15 years, the village head in Kanpur's Bikru village, where eight police personnel were killed in an ambush last year, is not going to be from the family of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. The winner is Madhu. She defeated her opponent, Bindu Kumar, by 54 votes, an official said. Madhu bagged 381 votes, while Kumar got 327 votes.

There were 10 people who contested for the post, which was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC). After winning the election, Madhu told media persons that she decided to contest the election to fight against injustice. For 15 years, the people of Dubey’s house won the election of village pradhan unopposed.

Counting of votes began on Sunday for lakhs of panchayat seats in Uttar Pradesh, a process expected to take two days across 829 centres.

As per the current trends, BJP is currently ahead in 210 zila panchayats, SP-182, BSP 56, Congress 45, and others 140. Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats in the elections that took place in four phases on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29.

“As many as 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed in the panchayat elections. This includes seven members of zila panchayat, 2,005 members of kshetra panchayat and over 3.17 lakh members who have been elected unopposed in this panchayat election. As many as 178 candidates for the post of pradhan of gram panchayats were also elected unopposed,” the State Election Commission said in a statement.