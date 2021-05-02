UP Panchayat Election Chunav 2021: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections is underway amidst tight security and strict compliance of Covid safety protocols. Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats in the elections that took place in four phases on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29. “As many as 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed in the panchayat elections. This includes seven members of zila panchayat, 2,005 members of kshetra panchayat and over 3.17 lakh members who have been elected unopposed in this panchayat election. As many as 178 candidates for the post of pradhan of gram panchayats were also elected unopposed,” the State Election Commission said in a statement. The statewide voting was held in four phases- . Also Read - UP Panchayat Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes For Agra District Underway, Final Results Expected By Late Night

UP Panchayat Elections 2021: Complete List of Winners Here

Kanpur: Kinnar Kajal Kiran elected village head from Bidhanu block

Kanpur Dehat: Madhu becomes Pradhan of Bikru village

Nandpur (Kanpur): Pramod Kumar Gupta wins Gram Panchayat post in Nandpur

Varanasi: Anil Kumar gets village head post from Karemuwa Gram Sabha of Pindra block .

Hamirpur: Urmila Singh Pariar gets Bharuasusumerpur panchayat

Kurawali: Pinki Devi gets the post of Gram Sabha in Nagla Usar

Raebareli: Sita Devi registers victory by over 700 votes in Pachkhara

Ambedkar Nagar: Suresh Kumar Chouhan wins Indalpur Gram Panchayat in Jalalpur

Raebareli: Pachkhara Guddi Devi wins the post of Block District Council

Hardoi: Brahmkumari Singh becomes village head from Bavan ki Doli gram sabha

Nigohan: Ashish Tiwari registers victory

Chandauli: Omprakash gets the post of Pradhan in Gram Sabha Ishul of Chakia block

Nandpur: Pramod Kumar Gupta wins the gram panchayat post

Ferozepur: Sita Devi wins by 592 votes

Unchahar: Sumitra Vijayi wins the Katwa Gram Sabha

Siddharthnagar: Dilip Tripathi wins by 194 votes

Ballia: Ashok Pandey defeats Vishwanath Pandey and elected village head from Govindpur gram panchayat of Bairia development block.

Pilibhit: Gulzarilal wins village Tikri Mafi in Barkheda.

Ayodhya: Manoj Kumar becomes village head from Para Hathigo Gram Panchayat of Tarun Block.

Udaipur: Ramjit BDC elected from 33 number ward.

Prayagraj: Pushparaj Singh wins from Badhaiya village (Shankargarh development block). He has been elected as pradhan for third consecutive term.

Gorakhpur: Omprakash Singh has been elected as village head of Ishul village (Chakia block) in Chandauli district. He has defeated his nearest rival Chandan by two votes.

Derapur (Kanpur Dehat): Pramod Kumar Gupta defeated Sunil Kumar by 48 votes in Nandpur Gram Panchayat of Derapur.

The Supreme Court yesterday allowed the process of counting of votes of the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls while taking into note the assurance given by the State Election Commission that necessary measures will be in place in terms of COVID-19 guidelines.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar took into note the submissions of the State Election Commission that Class I gazetted officials will be responsible for adherence to COVID-19 protocol at each counting centre. The Bench also directed that no victory rallies will be permitted throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh.