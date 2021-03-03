UP Panchayat Election 2021: The round of transfers continues before the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections. The Panchayati Raj Department has issued a list of district-wise reservation for the three-tier Panchayat elections (UP Panchayat Chunav 2021). With the release of the reservation list, the Yogi government has transferred 18 IAS officers in the administrative reshuffle on Tuesday night. The commissioners of 4 divisions and DMs of 6 districts have been changed. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: Bhadohi Administration Releases Reservation List Late Night

Through these transfers, along with the posting of new commissioners in four mandals and new district magistrates in the districts, many other officers have also been moved here and there. The government has changed the District Magistrate of Rampur, Bandayu, Basti, Chitrakoot, Deoria and Kanpur Dehat. Similarly, the commissioners of Prayagraj, Meerut Bareilly and Moradabad divisions have also been transferred.

Name – Current Deployment – New Deployment Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: Reservation List of Seats For Candidates to be Released Today