Agra District Panchayat Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes has begun for UP Panchayat Election2021. Agra district went to polls in the first phase of UP Panchayat Election 2021 that took place on April 15. The polls were held in 51 seats in District Panchayat Ward, 1257 in Area Panchayat Ward, 690 in Gram Panchayat, and 9180 in Gram Panchayat Ward. State Election Commission had said that around 65 per cent of voter turn out was recorded in Agra. Fatehpur Sikri topped the 15 blocks of the district with 81.27 per cent voter turnout. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Constable on Poll Duty Dies Due to Low Oxygen Level

Stay here for LIVE Updates: Also Read - In a First, Police Seize 200-kg Jalebis, 1050 Samosas Ahead of UP Panchayat Elections

08:20 AM: The polling in Agra was conducted amid section 144 was imposed in the city, Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: What is New Rotational Reservation Policy? Take a Look at Seat Distribution For Different Castes

08:10 AM: The panchayat chunav will decide fate of many BJP veterans as the Zilla Panchayat post has been reserved for women. Following this, many politicians have fielded their wife and daughter-in-law to win power in Agra.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.