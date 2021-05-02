UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: After Supreme Curt’s approval, the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 will be held on Sunday. In a special urgent hearing on Saturday, the apex court passed the order after taking note of several notifications and assurances of the SEC that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all the 829 counting centres. The Supreme Court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted. The EC also said that everyone entering the counting centre have to undergo thermal scanning. Also Read - ‘Blatantly Disparaging Remarks’: EC Moves SC Against Madras High Court’s Observations on COVID Surge

As per updates, the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the initial electoral trends will come between 10 AM and 11 AM.

UP Panchayat Election 2021: Supreme Court Allows Counting of UP Rural Polls After Assurance by SEC

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Those showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold and cough will not be allowed at the UP Panchayat Poll Results 2021 counting centres, the SEC has categorically mentioned.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    A health desk has been set up at every UP Panchayat Election Results counting centre, where a doctor is present with medicines, the State Election Commission said.

  • 6:52 AM IST

  • 6:40 AM IST

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and continue till all the ballots are counted. The entire process may take two days. Generally, counting of votes takes place in eight-hour shifts, a senior SEC official was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • 6:30 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shikshak Sangh (UPPSS), in a letter dated April 29 and addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state election commissioner, had said if the counting of votes on May 2 was not cancelled, the teachers will boycott poll duty. However, following talks with Chief Secretary RK Tiwari in the evening, teachers’ bodies withdrew a call to their members to boycott the counting of votes.They placed a 10-point demand before the government and following assurances from the latter that the demands will be met, decided to take part in the counting process, according to a report by PTI.

  • 6:20 AM IST
    Meanwhile, the government officials, candidates and their agents will have to submit RT-PCR test reports to show that they are COVID-19 negative before entering the counting centres.
  • 6:17 AM IST
    The Supreme Court had directed the poll panel to preserve the CCTV footage of the counting centres till the Allahabad High Court concludes its hearings on the related petitions before it.
  • 6:06 AM IST

    The Supreme asked the SEC to set the responsibility for observance of COVID-19 protocols at the 829 counting centres on gazetted officers.

  • 6:04 AM IST

    No victory rallies in Uttar Pradesh will be permitted after the Supreme Court had directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning.

  • 6:01 AM IST

    A total of 3.19 lakh candidates were elected unopposed, the State Election Commission informed.