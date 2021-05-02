UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: After Supreme Curt’s approval, the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 will be held on Sunday. In a special urgent hearing on Saturday, the apex court passed the order after taking note of several notifications and assurances of the SEC that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all the 829 counting centres. The Supreme Court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted. The EC also said that everyone entering the counting centre have to undergo thermal scanning. Also Read - ‘Blatantly Disparaging Remarks’: EC Moves SC Against Madras High Court’s Observations on COVID Surge

As per updates, the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the initial electoral trends will come between 10 AM and 11 AM.

Check Panchayat Elections Result Live Updates Here: