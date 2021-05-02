UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Updates: After Supreme Curt’s approval, the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 is being held on Sunday. As per updates, the counting of votes has begun at 8 AM. Ahead of UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 counting, in a special urgent hearing on Saturday, the apex court passed the order after taking note of several notifications and assurances of the SEC that the COVID-19 protocols would be followed at all the 829 counting centres. The Supreme Court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted. The EC also said that everyone entering the counting centre have to undergo thermal scanning. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: COVID Norms Flouted As Crowd Gathers at Counting Centre In Hathras



















