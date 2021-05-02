UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Updates: After Supreme Curt’s approval, the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 is being held on Sunday. As per updates, the counting of votes has begun at 8 AM. Ahead of UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 counting, in a special urgent hearing on Saturday, the apex court passed the order after taking note of several notifications and assurances of the SEC that the COVID-19 protocols would be followed at all the 829 counting centres. The Supreme Court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted. The EC also said that everyone entering the counting centre have to undergo thermal scanning. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: COVID Norms Flouted As Crowd Gathers at Counting Centre In Hathras

Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST
    Itawa: Vipin Singh elected village head from Chandai gram panchayat of the Chakarnagar block.
  • 7:33 PM IST
    Jaunpur: Anita Devi defeats her nearest rival Urmila by a margin of just two votes in Shahganj block’s Khargipur Godhna village. Anita Devi got 262 votes.
  • 5:13 PM IST
    A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.
  • 3:46 PM IST
    Hamirpur: Former block head Urmila Singh Pariar wins with 380 votes from Bharuasusumerpur panchayat.
  • 3:46 PM IST

    Kanpur Dehat: Madhu gets elected as Pradhan in Bikru village after winning the election by 54 votes.

  • 2:56 PM IST
    Kajal Kiran elected as village head from Kanpur’s Bidhanu block.
  • 2:23 PM IST
    Kalluram won from Kaluvapur, gram panchayat of Rampur-Mathura, by 13 votes. Shanti Devi won by 112 votes from Alampur gram panchayat.
  • 2:22 PM IST
    In Saifai, Mulayam family-backed Ramphal Valmiki, the candidate for the post of village head, is leading by 500 votes in the first round against Samajwadi Party-backed candidate Valmiki.
  • 12:51 PM IST
    Two agents in UP’s Hamirpur tested positive for Covid-19
  • 12:44 PM IST