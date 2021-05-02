UP Panchayat Election 2021 Latest News: Even as the Election Commission said that strict COVID measures have been taken during the counting of votes, huge crowd and massive gatherings were witnessed in multiple places across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. One such incident happened in Hathras where agents and supporters were seen rushing towards a counting centre during the counting of votes. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Covid Protocols Violated, Crowding Seen In Counting Booths

Despite the state being under curfew, crowding at a massive scale was seen and covid-19 norms were flouted at various centres across Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Over 60 Per Cent Polling Till 5 PM

The counting of votes for the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday morning. “The counting of votes will continue till all the ballots are counted. The entire process may take two days,” a senior SEC official told news agency PTI. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Full List Of Constituencies Going To Polls In Phase 1 Today

#WATCH Counting agents, supporters rush towards a counting centre in Hathras, as counting for #UPPanchayatElection2021 is underway; COVID19 norms flouted pic.twitter.com/1FXTGZWUpn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2021

The State Election Commission (SEC) had said the candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the counting centres only if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process or taken both doses of the vaccine.

The Supreme Court on Saturday had refused to stay the counting process. In a special urgent hearing on a holiday (Saturday), a bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Hrishikesh Roy passed the order after taking note of several notifications and assurances of the SEC that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all the 829 counting centres.

The court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted. It also asked the SEC to fix the responsibility for observance of COVID-19 protocols at the counting centres on gazetted officers.

The SEC official said generally counting of votes takes place in eight-hour shifts. The SEC said at every counting centre, a health desk will be established, where a doctor will be present with medicines. Those showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold and cough will not be allowed at the counting centres. Everyone entering the counting centre has to undergo thermal scanning, the SEC said.