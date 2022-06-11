Saharanpur: A day after violence erupted in several districts of Uttar Pradesh over the recent by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday took out bulldozers in Saharanpur for action against protesters. Police have so far arrested 64 people in the district for disturbing peace and social harmony on Friday. The police reached the residences of two accused– Muzammil and Abdul Waqir along with a team of the local civic body and razed parts of their houses which they claim were illegal constructions, according to a report by NDTV.Also Read - Prophet Comments Row: Kashmir YouTuber Faisal Wani Arrested Over Video Depicting Nupur Sharma's Beheading

In the visuals posted on Twitter by several residents, bulldozers can be seen demolishing two houses amid heavy police deployment. According to Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar, the action was taken by a joint team of Saharanpur administration including- development authority, magistracy, revenue team, municipal corporation and police on “illegal properties of accused in yesterday’s incident”. Also Read - Prophet Remark Row | 227 Arrested In UP For Friday Violence; CM Adityanath Issues Stern Warning To 'Anti-Social Elements'

“A total 64 people arrested till now, more than 200 identified…Residential premises of two arrested accused were illegal and without permission; we’ve taken action with bulldozers. More people are being identified. There will be coordinated action on any illegal properties found… We’ll put NSA as well,” he told news agency ANI. Also Read - Prophet Mohammed Would Have Been Shocked...: Author Taslima Nasreen Amid Ongoing Protests

UP and Bulldozer Politics

Following the Friday’s violence, Mrityunjay Kumar, chief minister’s media advisor, took to twitter and reminded the protestors of UP government’s bulldozer policy. In a tweet in Hindi said, “Remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday” and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

Under Chief Minister Adityanath, the state administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties. His critics have often accused him of adopting strong-arm tactics.

Situation In UP Now

As many as 227 people have been arrested from various districts on Uttar Pradesh till Saturday afternoon, in connection with Friday’s violence. Among those arrested, 68 were held in Prayagraj and 50 in Hathras, according to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. He said 48 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad and eight in Firozabad.

In a statement, Prashant Kumar said the situation is under control in the state now and the police are taking strict action against those responsible for the violence. He said police will take strict action against all the people or groups who have “dared to disturb peace and harmony”, including charging them under the Gangster Act, seizing their properties, and ensuring they pay for damages caused to private and public property so that such incidents are not repeated

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has said that officials have been given liberty and clear instructions to take stringent action against “anti-social elements”.