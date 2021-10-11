Noida: In view of the farmers’ protests and upcoming festivals, the Uttar Pradesh Police has cancelled all types of leaves of its staff till October 18. An order in this regard was issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Sunday. The official order stated, “In view of upcoming festivals and proposed programmes of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Uttar Pradesh Police cancels all types of leaves of the staff till October 18. Leave from Headquarters will be allowed during this period only for unavoidable reasons. This order with immediate effect will be effective.”Also Read - Skeleton of Male Body Found at Base of Out-of-Order Elevator in UP Hospital

The entire country is celebrating the festival of Navratri. Durga Puja pandals are being set up at various places during Navratri. Ramlila is also being staged. In view of the festivals, overcrowding is set to increase in temples, Durga Puja pandals, Ramlilas, markets and public places.

On the other hand, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called the farmers to attend 'Antim Ardas' on October 12 at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, in view of the violence that took place here last Sunday in which eight people including four farmers lost their lives.

SKM also appealed for candle marches on the evening of October 12. The nationwide protest programme also includes burning the effigies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government symbolised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and local leaders on the occasion of Dussehra, on October 15. A “Rail Roko” protest will be organised across the country on October 18 from 10 am to 4 pm.

In this context, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has asked all Zonal Additional Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Regional Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, District Police In-charge, Superintendent of Police, Railways not to allow leave to police personnel till October 18.

Earlier on October 3, as many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM’s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday had filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra. Ashish was arrested by the Crime Branch of police on Saturday after 12 hours of interrogation.

Earlier, the police had arrested two accused, identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey, in connection with the case.

(With ANI inputs)