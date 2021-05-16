Ghazipur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 43-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police head constable allegedly killed his wife and critically injured his three children before ending his life by jumping in front of a train, reports PTI quoting police on Sunday. The head constable, Munshi Singh Yadav, was depressed over his skin ailment, said Superintendent of Police Omprakash Singh. “The deceased head constable was depressed with his skin ailment, and he attacked his wife and children with a sharp-edged weapon. After this, he committed suicide by jumping in front of a train,” the SP said. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh Likely to be Extended Till May 24: Reports

Yadav was sleeping on the roof of his house and his neighbours heard the cries of his children early Saturday morning. As they rushed, they saw Yadav's wife Nisha Devi lying in a pool of blood and his sons Krishna and Shyam and daughter Sudha critically injured, police said. The kids were taken to a government hospital where Nisha Devi (38) was declared brought dead. The children were referred to Varanasi for treatment, they said. Later, Yadav jumped before a train outside his village and ended his life, police said.

Yadav was posted in Allahabad and was living in his native Usia village in Ghazipur since January this year. Recently, he was transferred to Fatehpur, police said. On the complaint of Heera Yadav, the brother of the head constable, a case of murder and suicide has been registered, police said, adding investigation is on.

