New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has made the first arrest in the newly-promulgated law against ‘love jihad’ – the forced conversion of religion through the means of marriage. A 21-year-old Muslim man was on Wednesday arrested in Bareilly for forcing a Hindu girl to convert to Islam. The arrest comes just five days after the UP Police lodged its first case against love jihad. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Wants to Hijack Bollywood: Shiv Sena's Strong Opinion on UP CM's Meeting With Film People Over New Film City

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Owais, had an affair with the girl and pressured her to marry him and change her religion. Eventually, the girl’s father married her off to another man amid the coronavirus lockdown.a Also Read - Lucknow Municipal Corporation Bonds Listed on BSE, CM Adityanath Calls it 'A Historic Moment'

A case was filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, 3/5 Section, Section 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code and the accused was arrested yesterday. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath to Meet Bollywood Filmmakers Today After Meeting Akshay Kumar to Discuss The New Film City in UP

The newly-enacted law came four days after the Yogi Adityanath government had approved the draft of the legislation which also curbs religious conversions only for the sake of marriage.

According to the ordinance, a marriage will be declared “null and void” if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate. It also has a provision under which if someone returns to their original religion, it shall not be deemed a conversion.

The law did not go well with the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav who said his party will oppose the Bill when it comes up in the UP Legislature for passage.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission had submitted a report last year suggesting a new law to check the forcible religious conversions.