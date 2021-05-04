Jhansi: A police official from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi tendered his resignation after he was denied leave to look after his COVID positive wife. The couple has a young daughter and there is no one to look after her. The official, Manish Sonkar, posted as Circle Officer Sadar in Jhansi, said that he tendered his resignation to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jhansi, Rohan P. Kanay but did not elaborate the details. Also Read - Assam Govt Issues Revised COVID-19 Curfew Guidelines: Check What's Allowed and What's Not

SSP Jhansi, however, said that he was initially informed about the matter on WhatsApp and later on, he received the hard copy of the resignation which he forwarded to his superiors. The officer had reportedly sought six days' leave to be able to look after his child and ailing wife but he was assigned the Panchayat poll counting duty in Badagaon.

The SSP said that Sonkar had been assigned one follower but he was taking the services of two followers. The SSP said that when he went to check the counting centre, Sonkar was missing from duty. "The resignation has been forwarded to the concerned authorities. We have also sanctioned him leave for six days," he added.

(With IANS inputs)