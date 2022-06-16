Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to recruit 40,000 additional constables in its various wings. The recruitment process will begin soon. As per the recruitment plan, 34,000 new constables will be absorbed in civil police and 6,000 will be appointed in other units including PAC, radio and as computer operators.Also Read - Agnipath Yojana: Why Protests Erupted Against Army Recruitment Scheme

A senior police officer said that the recruitment process coincides with the Prime Minister's direction to officials of central departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years. Uttar Pradesh Police had recently completed recruitment of 9,534 sub inspectors in various wings.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board DG, Raj Kumar Vishwakarma said that the pending recruitment issues in courts from 2011 and 2013 were resolved after the Yogi government came to power in UP and fresh recruitments had also started. In the last five years, the state police have recruited 1.53 lakh personnel.

“Now, we plan to recruit 40,000 more constables, following which the total would go further up to 1.93 lakhs, which is a record,” said Vishwakarma.

The DG said that the recruitment exam will be conducted in winter and results will be out by next summer, and subsequently, the induction will be done by December 2023. Nearly 1,003 candidates were recruited as SI and on equivalent ranks after the order of court on appointment pending since 2011.Also, 5,498 candidates were recruited as constables and on equivalent ranks after court ordered on a recruitment that was pending since 2013.