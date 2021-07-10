New Delhi: In a bid to encourage people to help in population control, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is expected to unveil its first draft of the Uttar Pradesh population (Control, stabilization and Welfare) Act, 2021 on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11, Sunday. After the enactment of a new law, the benefits of state government-sponsored welfare schemes will be limited to only those with two children or less. The State Law Commission in UP has sought comments from the public on the draft within ten days, i.e, by July 19. After considering the public opinion, the commission will hand it (UP Population Bill) over to the State Government.Also Read - Decision On Kanwar Yatra After Discussion With Other States, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The draft law, which comes ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, said that it is necessary to control and stabilize the population due to limited resources in the state. CM Yogi has also called for a community-centric approach to population control so that better facilities may be made available to the people and the state can be developed properly. “Poverty and illiteracy are major factors for population expansion. There is also a lack of awareness about population in certain communities and we therefore need community-centric awareness efforts,” he said in a statement. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 6 of Family Drown in Saryu River in Ayodhya, 3 More Missing

According to a government spokesman, the state’s total fertility rate is 2.7 per cent currently whereas it should ideally be less than 2.1 per cent. Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that the state’s population policy is being prepared after studying several reports, including the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-04. Notably, the NFHS-05 is scheduled to be released soon, and therefore, targets will be set for two phases, 2026 and 2030. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 17 Doctors Including Additional Chief Medical Officer Resign in Protest Against DM's Behaviour

UP’s Draft Population Bill: Of Benefits and Incentives

For govt employees adhering to the two-child norm

The public servants under the control of State Government who adopts two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or spouse, shall be given the following incentives—

Two additional increments during the entire service

Subsidy towards purchase of plot or house site or built house from Housing Board or development Authority, as may be prescribed.

Soft loan for construction or purchasing a house on nominal rates of interest,as may be prescribed.

Rebate on charges for utilities such as water, electricity, water, house tax, as may be prescribed.

Maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances.

Three per cent increase in the employer‘s contribution Fund under national pension

Free health care facility and insurance coverage to spouse.

For govt employees adhering to the one-child norm

Four additional increments

Free health care facility and insurance coverage to the single child till he attain the age of twenty years

Preference to single child in admission in all education institutions, including but not limited to Indian Institute of Management, All India Institute of Medical Science etc.

Free education up-to graduation level

Scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child

Preference to single child in government jobs

Extension of incentive to the general public adhering to the two-child /single-child norms

Individual other than public servant, who adopts two-child norm or one child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or spouse,shall be given the incentives such as govt employees comprising – house purchase or construction soft loan, rebate in utilities, 12-month maternity & paternity paid leave, free health care to the spouse. For detailed info, click here

Special Benefit to Couple Living under the Below Poverty Line

A couple living below the poverty line, having only one child and undergo voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or spouse shall be eligible for payment from the Government for a one-time lump-sum amount of Rs 80,000 thousand if the single child is a boy, and rupees one lakh if the single child is a girl.