Lucknow: Several villages were inundated in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday following incessant heavy rains and a rise in the water level of River Ganga. With many villages cut off due to the flooding, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was prompted to carry out a rescue operation in Pilibhit by airlifting the trapped villagers via a helicopter. So far, 26 people were rescued from a flood-hit village in Pilibhit, according to reports.

A flood alert was issued in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri districts on Tuesday after surplus water was released into Sharda River from Banbasa barrage. As predicted, the water inundated low-lying areas in the districts. While several villages were evacuated and people shifted to relief camps on Tuesday, the rescue operations were still underway on Wednesday as the situation worsened.

Due to incessant rains over the hills, the water level of River Ganga has come close to breaching the danger mark. The Ganga is in spate in the surrounding areas including Bijnor, Meerut, Hastinapur. Water from the river has come out of the fields to the villages and farms.

Meanwhile, railway tracks were submerged at many places in Izzat Nagar Railway Division. As many as 21 trains were cancelled there.