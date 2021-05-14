Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 15,747 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection count to 15,96,628 while 312 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,958. The state has been witnessing a gradual drop in the Covid cases for the past few days. Uttar Pradesh on Thursday registered 17,775 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to the data released by the state Health Department, the state also logged 281 deaths on Thursday. UP reported 18,125, 20,463 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. Also Read - Zydus Cadila to Produce 5 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses by Year-End: Report

The number currently stands at 2,06,615, the official said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the media had said, “More than 1.45 crore people in the age group of 45+ have been vaccinated. This was done through the free vaccines provided by the Govt of India. Even the state government is committed to providing free vaccines to everyone in the age group of 18 to 44 years, free of cost.” Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2021: 5 Things to do Today That Are as Auspicious as Buying Gold

In the past 13 days, the number of active cases in the state has come down by over 1.17 lakh. On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases and the number currently stands at 1,93,815, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

As many as 1,57,257 patients are in home isolation, he said.

While the state reported 15,747 fresh cases the previous day, 26,174 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease. So far, 13,85,855 patients have recovered in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate stands at 86.8 per cent, Prasad said.

So far, over 4.41 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.63 lakh samples tested on Wednesday, he said.

The officer said that a total of 1.44 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. This includes 1.13 crore people who have been given the first dose.

Currently, vaccination of people over 18 years is going on in 18 districts. From May 17, it will be expanded to 23 districts, Prasad said.