Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 27,426 fresh cases of COVID-19, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the data released by the state Health Department, Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, registered 103 more fatalities taking the total tally to 9,583. With the new infections, the active case in the state stands at 1,50,676.