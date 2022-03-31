UP Jobs News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed heads of the Services Selection Board to provide government jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in the next 100 days. “The state government has given instructions to all the service selection boards to provide government jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in the next 100 days,” the Uttar Pradesh CM tweeted.Also Read - DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for Driver Posts | Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

According to the reports, the UP Chief Minister also asked the officials to expedite the recruitment process, clear the backlog and start the process of fresh recruitments soon. Yogi Adityanath also directed the chairpersons to maintain transparency and complete all recruitments within a time frame while taking special care in selection of the agencies for conducting tests.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों! प्रदेश सरकार युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी से जोड़ने एवं उन्हें रोजगार प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। इसी क्रम में आपकी सरकार ने सभी सेवा चयन बोर्डों को आगामी 100 दिनों में 10,000 से अधिक प्रदेश के युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी प्रदान करने हेतु निर्देश दे दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 31, 2022

To recall, the decision to provide government jobs in the state was taken during the first cabinet meeting. On Saturday, last week, the Chief Minister chaired the first cabinet meeting in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

Adityanath, in the meeting, said that a recruitment drive will be run in government departments and directed the public sector officials to prepare a list of vacancies. The chief minister also instructed the government department officials to work with honesty in the recruitment drive.

The state government has also extended the free ration scheme for the next three months which will benefit the 15 crore people of the state. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the scheme the government will spend Rs 3,270 crore.