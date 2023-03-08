Home

4 Including, 3 Children Killed, After Being Hit By Car In Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district. The car later rammed into a tree. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Khalid (14), Mohammad Shah (14), Mohammad Rehan (14), and Mohammad Raees (18).

4 killed in UP road accident (Representative image)

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: In a tragic incident, four people, including three children, died after being hit by a speeding car in the Badosarai area of the Barabanki district on Wednesday. The car later rammed into a tree. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Khalid (14), Mohammad Shah (14), Mohammad Rehan (14), and Mohammad Raees (18).

According to the police, they had gone for a namaz in a local mosque in the morning and were returning home when the car ran over them. The injured have been taken to the hospital in Sirauli Gauspur where Khalid, Rehan and Shah were declared dead.

Raees, who also sustained serious injuries, was referred to the district hospital, but he died on the way.

Couple, son killed as cars collide On Lucknow-Prayagraj Highway

In another road accident case, a couple and their son died in a highway accident on Wednesday that took place when two cars collided head-on iLucknow-Prayagraj highway. According to reports, the accident took place on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Rahmat Ali ka Purwa village under the Manikpur police circle.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Srivastava, 35, his wife Prachi, 30, and son Arshdeep, 10. Their daughter Avya, 3 has been critically injured and a passenger in the other car has also received injuries.

