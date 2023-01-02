Winter Vacation: School Holidays Declared in UP’s Hathras From Jan 3-10 Due to Cold Wave. Here’s When Classes Will Resume

Winter Vacation Latest News: Hathras District Magistrate Archana Verma issued the order keeping in view the cold wave in the district.

Winter Vacation: Schools in many districts of Uttar Pradesh have been closed due to cold wave and dense fog.

UP School Closing News Today: Keeping in view the intense cold wave and dense fog, the Hathras district administration in Uttar Pradesh declared school holidays for classes from Nursey to Class 12. As per the fresh order, the schools will remain closed from January 3 to 10 in whole district.

“In view of extreme cold/dense fog, the state/council primary/higher primary/composite/aided/recognized/non-funded/CBSE/ICSE schools of all the boards (from nursery to class 12th) of the district are declared holiday from 3-01-23 to 10-01-23,” the order from the district administration stated.

Schools in Hathras Closed

District Magistrate Archana Verma issued the order keeping in view the cold wave in the district.

Earlier, the school timings in some districts of the state were changed due to cold wave, while winter vacations were extended in some other schools. Varanasi schools will remain closed from class 1 to 8 till January 4 in view of cold and foggy weather, the new order stated.

Schools in Varanasi Closed

In the order, District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Monday announced that all schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave in UP’s Varanasi, according to the news agency PTI.

“All schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc,” said the District Magistrate.

School Timing in Lucknow Changed

In a similar manner, the Lucknow District Magistrate also issued an order saying the schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8.

School Holidays in Sitapur Extended

The Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday issued an order extending holidays for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in view of severe cold and excessive fog. The step was taken considering the student’s interests and health.

School Closed in Gorakhpur

The Gorakhpur District Administration in the similar manner directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold wave and dense fog.