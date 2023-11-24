Home

School Holiday Declared in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar Today For Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas

Schools in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar will remain closed for students from Pre-Nursery to class 12th on Friday, November 24, 2023 to observe Guru Teg Bhadur Shaheedi Diwas.

Representative Image (Wikimedia Commons)

Noida: All schools, including the private schools, will remain closed on Friday in Noida, Greater Noida under Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Martyrdom Day. According to the notification received from the District Magistrate Office, these schools will remain closed for students from Pre-Nursery to class 12th on Friday, November 24, 2023 to observe Guru Teg Bhadur Shaheedi Diwas.

Everyone, including the students must know that Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh, the 9th Guru of the Sikhs, was born in Amritsar, Punjab and his father’s name was Hargobind Singh. Tegh Bahadur’s childhood name was Tyagamal. Tegh Bahadur had made the supreme sacrifice to protect faith, trust and authority. He is also called ‘Chadar of Hind’ and in his memory, a Gurdwara Sahib has been built at the site of his martyrdom.

Apart from Noida, the schools in Delhi are also likely to remain closed on November 24, 2023, due to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day. Details about the same is not available at the moment. However, parents or students can get in touch with school authorities regarding queries.

Dry Day on Nov 24

In the meantime, the Delhi government has announced a dry day will be observed on November 24, ordering closure of liquor shops in the national capital as the city will observe Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day.

“It was said that liquor shops will remain closed on November 24 (Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day) instead of Christmas (December 25) in Delhi,” a notification issued by the excise department stated.

The department officials said Christmas will no longer be a dry day as announced earlier by the excise department. In the earlier order issued on September 29, the department had declared six dry days during October-December, including on December 25 when Christmas will be celebrated.

Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu

Due to continuous heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu, all government and private schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts were closed on Thursday.

As per the IMD data on X, Dharapur received 17cm rainfall on THursday, Avinashi and Andipatti both recorded 14cm each, Parangiprttai saw 13cm, and Watrap experienced 12cm of rainfall.

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Center’s Thursday weather prediction indicates anticipations of light to moderate rainfall throughout Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning at specific locations.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, and thunderstorms till November 23.

