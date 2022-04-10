New Delhi: Do you have a child studying in a private school in Uttar Pradesh? Then you must read this. The UP government, which had earlier said no to private schools to raise fees, has eased restrictions allowing them to increase the fees for the new academic session. The private schools in UP can now hike their fees by up to five per cent for this academic year 2022-23, read a recent order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla.Also Read - Yogi's Bulldozer To be Used to Demolish Illegal Properties Of Mafias only, Not Poor, Says UP CM

"Private schools can increase the fees for the academic session 2022-23 as per norms," reads the letter signed by Shukla on April 8. The letter has been sent to the district inspectors of schools (DIoSes) along with other secondary education department officials for implementation. The order further reads that the schools can only raise the fees by 5 per cent and the fee structure of the academic session 2019-20 will be kept as the base.

Order after ban on fee hike challenged in HC

The order comes after Yogi Adityanath-led government's notice banning hike in private school fees this year was challenged in court. Earlier, the UP government issued an order in January prohibiting a hike in fees for the private schools for the academic year 2022-23 due to the Covid pandemic crisis.

It was, however, challenged in Allahabad High Court following which, the Lucknow bench of the court advised the UP government to reconsider its decision on fee hike as schools reopened after a Covid-19 induced two-year halt. The petitioner has challenged the state government’s decision of January 7, 2022, whereby it put a ban on private schools to enhance fees.

Meanwhile, with a focus on 100% education for all, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi 2.0 government recently launched the ‘School Chalo’ Abhiyaan in the state. The programme aims to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of students in primary schools.