Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): All schools in Uttar Pradesh upto class 8 will remain closed from March 24 till March 31 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, an order by the UP government said.

All other educational institutions where exams are not underway will also be shut from March 25 to March 31, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting with officials chaired by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of containing coronavirus cases in the state.

Several states have announced the closure of schools and colleges following a spike in COVID-19 daily cases across the country.

Currently, there are 3,036 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Union Health Ministry. 8,759 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state, while 5,95,743 have recovered from the disease.

(With ANI inputs)