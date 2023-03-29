Home

UP Sees Rise in Active Covid Count as Cases Breach 300 Mark, Most Cases Reported From These Districts

In Lucknow, eight fresh cases were reported till Tuesday night. Meanwhile, five patients recovered on the day.

Lucknow: The number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 300-mark, according to the latest health department data. A.K. Singh, the department’s director of infectious diseases, said: “Among the 304 Covid cases, 10 are admitted to hospitals. These patients were admitted for some other illness but during the protocol test, they tested positive for Covid.”

Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said: “Most of the cases are concentrated in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Khiri, and Lucknow. Following Covid protocols — like maintaining social distancing, use of mask at public places, and avoiding crowded places — can bring down active Covid cases.”

In Lucknow, eight fresh cases were reported till Tuesday night. Meanwhile, five patients recovered on the day. Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow, said: “The number of active Covid cases in the district has shot up to 27.”

CM Yogi Takes Stock of Covid Situation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took stock of Covid and influenza situation at a high-level meeting and asked officials to identify Covid-dedicated hospitals in every district of the state and provide immediate treatment to influenza and Covid patients.

The chief minister also directed the officials to test preparations by conducting mock drills in hospitals across the state on April 11-12.

“In the coming days, number of people entering temples and other religious places will go up. The infection may spread under such circumstances. In such a situation, elderly people and people with serious illnesses should make every effort to limit their movement at crowded places. In case they go out, they should wear a mask. Awareness should be raised among people in this regard through public address system,” CM Yogi said.

“At present, 35-40% of the total Covid tests being conducted in the country are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh. This needs to be increased further in view of vigilance and security,” he added.

On December 30, 2022, there were 47 active Covid cases and the number in the state was 71 on March 15.

