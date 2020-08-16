New Delhi: In a spine-chilling incident which has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, a minor was raped, murdered and her body was recovered from a sugarcane field. Two man have been arrested so far, NDTV reported. Also Read - Kanpur: Two Dead After Part of 4-storey Building Collapses Due to Heavy Rains

The report quoting the girl's father said that the 13-year-old girl was found strangled and her eyes gouged out and tongue cut. "The girl's post mortem has confirmed rape. The two accused had been arrested already. We will file charges for rape, murder and also under the National Security Act," NDTV quoted the district police chief as saying.

"What is the difference between the previous Samajwadi Party government and present Bharatiya Janata Party government if Dalits are subjected to atrocities in this manner and murdered?" BSP Chief Mayawati attacked the Yogi-led UP incident on Twitter for such incidents in the state.

In a separate incident prior to this, a six-year-old girl was kidnapped on August 6 evening when she was playing outside her house in Garhmukteshwar Kotwali area. She was found a day later in critical condition in a field where the accused left her to die. The victim has been undergoing treatment in Meerut and her condition remains critical. Uttar Pradesh Police yesterday arrested the accused in kidnapping and brutally raping the girl.