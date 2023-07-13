Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Shocker: 4-Yr-Old Girl Raped By 35-Yr-Old Factory Worker, 13-Yr-Old Raped By Father In Separate Incidents

Representational Image

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, a 35-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. A senior police officer said the accused, identified as 35-year-old Naved, was arrested for sexually abusing the toddler on Wednesday

Giving details, Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek said that the accused, a factory worker by profession, lured the child to a secluded spot on the pretext of giving her candy and allegedly raped her.

The incident came to light after the girl returned home and narrated the ordeal to her family, following which the victim’s family caught hold of the accused and handed him over to police, the SP said, according to news agency PTI.

A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the family and Naved has been arrested, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

13-year-old raped by father

In yet another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man in Chitrakoot district was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged rape of his 13-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the teenage victim was allegedly raped by her stepfather on Sunday night following which she lodged a complaint at the Mau police station on Monday alleging that her 38-year-old father raped her in an inebriated state.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi told PTI that based on the girl’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday, the Additional SP said.

The senior officer said the rape survivor’s mother had left her husband a few years ago and the teenage girl was living with her father and younger brother.

Police said the girl’s statement has been recorded and her medical examination conducted.

Karnataka man rapes teenage step-daughter

In another related incident, a man in Karnataka’s Udupi district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his minor step daughter, police said today.

The accused, Sohel, a resident of Kundapur, was arrested in Byndoor and booked the stringent POCSO Act by the Kundapur police.

According to a PTI report, the accused had married a woman from another state who was living with her two children after abandoning her husband. The family has been living in Kundapur.

Quoting sources, the report said Sohel used to lock the woman and her other daughter in a room and then sexually abuse the victim.

He has also been allegedly assaulting the woman also who lodged a complaint with the police.

(With PTI inputs)

