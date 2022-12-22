UP Shocker: Class I Girl Dies After Pencil Peel Sticks in Her Throat

The girl could not breathe and she fell on the floor, gasping for air. As her condition worsened, her siblings informed their parents who rushed her to the community health centre where the doctor declared her brought dead.

UP Shocker: Class I Girl Dies After Pencil Peel Sticks in Her Throat (Representational Image)

Hamirpur/UP: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl died due to suffocation after a pencil peel got stuck in her throat. The deceased has been identified as Artika. Her parents immediately took her to a hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

The Class 1 girl was studying with her siblings on the terrace of her house in Pahadi Veer village. She was peeling pencils by pressing the cutter in her mouth. Then the pencil peel came out from the cutter and somehow got stuck in the respiratory tract.

The girl could not breathe and she fell on the floor, gasping for air. As her condition worsened, her siblings informed their parents who rushed her to the community health centre where the doctor declared her brought dead.

The parents refused to get the post-mortem conducted and returned home with the body.

Note for parents: Keeping an eye on children all the time might lead to a lot of tension between you and your children but it can keep them safe from untoward incidents like the one which took place in UP’s Hamirpur.