Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Shocker: Dalit Man Beaten With Slippers For Refusing To Give Free Chicken, Video Goes Viral | Watch

UP Shocker: Dalit Man Beaten With Slippers For Refusing To Give Free Chicken, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Sujan Ahirwar who sells chickens on his motorcycle was halted by a group of men who asked him for a free chicken and assaulted Ahirwar with slippers when he asked for payment.

Screengrab from video shared on X, formerly Twitter.

New Delhi: A Dalit man assaulted with slippers in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh after he reportedly refused to hand free chicken to his attackers who were allegedly in an inebriated state. A video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media platforms showing the victim, identified as Sujan Ahirwar being thrashed with slippers by two men in the middle of the road.

Trending Now

You may like to read

As per reports, the Sujan Ahirwar sells chickens in villages on his motorcycle . On the the day of the incident, he was on his travelling to some village in connection with his work when he halted by a group of men who asked for a chicken. The victim asked them to pay for it, however, the men, allegedly drunk at the time, assaulted him with slippers for demanding payment.

An onlooker filmed the incident on his mobile phone camera and the 10-second clip has now gone viral on social media sites. Taking cognizance of the incident, police said they have registered a case against the attacker under sections of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A flurry of atrocities against Dalits

Atrocities against the Dalit community have seen a sharp spike in recent time.

Last month, a disturbing incident came to the fore from Giridih district of Jharkhand where a Dalit woman accused of having an extra-marital affair, was reportedly stripped naked, tied to a tree and viciously beaten by villagers. According the police, the 26-year-old victim remained tied to the tree for the entire night before being rescued by the cops who later took her to a hospital.

Police said the horrifying incident took place in a village under the Saria police station area, about 170 km from the state capital Ranchi, adding that four people, including two young men, have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received a call at around 11 PM on the fateful night, asking her to come out of the house. However, when she came out of her home, two youths standing outside her house forcefully made her sit on a motorcycle and took her one kilometre away, where she was stripped, thrashed, and tied to the tree, IANS reported.

Earlier in July, the infamous Sidhi urination incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district wherein a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth. The disturbing act triggered national outrage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and booked under provisions of the stringent National Security Act, and his family’s house was also demolished.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES