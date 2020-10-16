New Delhi: Citing post-mortem reports, the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday said that an 18-year-old Dalit woman, who was found dead in an agricultural field in Barabanki district was raped before being strangled to death. RS Gautam, Additional Superintendent of Police asserted that the post-mortem examination confirmed that the victim was raped. Also Read - 'This is a Casualty That Can Happen Anywhere', BJP MLA on Ballia Shooting; Oppn Hits Out at CM Yogi | Key Points

Earlier on Wednesday, the victim’s father had informed the police that she had gone to the fields but did not return home. Later, family members found her dead. Also Read - Month After Gangrape & Murder of Dalit Woman, 4-Year-Old Raped by Cousin in Hathras

Speaking to reporters, ASP Gautam said that charges related to rape will be included in the FIR registered at Satrikh police station. Meanwhile, some suspects have been taken into custody for questioning. A police team visited the village and collected evidence before lodging an FIR, the officer informed. Also Read - Hathras Case: UP Govt Asks Supreme Court to Monitor CBI Probe, Says 3-layered Security Provided to Victim's Family

The incident came days after a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after she was assaulted and allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

(With agency inputs)