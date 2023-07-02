Home

UP Shocker: Debt-Ridden Man Attacks Family, Hacks 5-Yr-Old Son To Death Before Hanging Self From Tree

Dinesh, a maize trader by profession, was scammed of Rs 40 lakh by a Kanpur-based businessman and had become depressed since the incident.

Farrukhabad, UP: A shocking incident has come to the fore from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district where a debt-ridden man allegedly hacked his five-year-old son to death before hanging himself from a nearby tree, police said on Sunday.

According to reports, 38-year-old Dinesh Yadav, allegedly attacked his wife Meena (30)— his three daughter Aashi (10), Divya (11), and Pranshi (8), and 5-year-old son Osin with a sharp-edged weapon at around 3: AM on Sunday morning at their home in Ratanpur village under Jahanganj police station area.

The victims were asleep when Dinesh allegedly hacked at them with a gandasa (a sharp-edged machete like blade used in farming).

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar told news agency PTI that the Dinesh’s younger sister, Sheetal (22), woke up due to all the commotion, rushed to her brother’s house and tried to intervene but Dinesh attacked her too before fleeing the scene.

Neighbours also heard the turmoil and rushed to Dinesh’s house where they found his wife and three daughters with grievous injuries while his 5-year-old son had died on the spot.

Later, at around 6 AM in the morning, the villagers found Dinesh’s body hanging from a tree near a tube well on the village outskirts and informed the police, the SP said, adding that the Dinesh’s wife Meena and his three daughters have been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment where their condition is stated to be stable.

The senior officer said that a case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, adding that the bodies of Dinesh and his toddler son have been sent for post-mortem.

Dinesh had recently suffered a huge financial loss due to which he had become miserable as his Maize trading business had also took a hit.

Quoting villagers, the PTI report said that Dinesh, a maize trader by profession, was scammed of Rs 40 lakh by a Kanpur-based businessman and had become depressed since the incident.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Bhatti said the police have collected forensic and other evidence from the Dinesh’s house as well as from the spot where he was found hanging from a tree. “Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.

(With PTI inputs)

