Basti rape case: A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Basti. The woman filed a complaint with the police stating that the doctor, posted at a hospital in the Basti Sadar Kotwali area, befriended her on social media and asked her to visit him. Circle Officer (CO) City, Alok Prasad said that the FIR has been registered against two doctors posted at Kaili Hospital in Basti and their doctor friend in this connection to the complaint provided by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman said that one Dr Siddharth working with Kaili hospital befriended her on the social media website and she visited Basti to meet him on August 10. She alleged that the doctor took her to a room in the hostel of Kaili hospital and forcibly made sexual relations.

She alleged that the doctor then called up his two other friends, and they also raped her.

“When she visited the hospital, the doctor took her to his hostel room where he and his two colleagues, who are also doctors, raped her,” the police said quoting the complainant.

The woman, who is a teacher in a private educational institute, reached Lucknow from Basti and informed the police on September 27, they said, a case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police said, adding that the doctor was arrested from the hospital.