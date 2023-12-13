Home

UP SHOCKER: Doctors Remove Eyes Of Purported Suicide Victim During Autopsy In Budaun, Arrested

When the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy, they found that eyes of the deceased had been removed, allegedly during post mortem.

Uttar Pradesh Viral News: In a shocking incident, two doctors were arrested in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly removing the eyes of an alleged suicide victim during post-mortem. According to the police, the accused doctors performed autopsy on a 20-year-old deceased woman’s body and allegedly removed her eyes during the procedure.

The accused, Dr Md. Arif and Dr Md. Owais, were interrogated by Civil Lines police and later produced in court, a senior official said.

Giving details, the officer said, the deceased, identified as 20-year-old Puja, was found hanging at her in-laws’ house in the Mujaria area’s Rasula village on Sunday. While prima facie, a case of suicide was registered by the police, the young woman’s family alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws for dowry, prompting the cops to order a post-mortem of the deceased.

However, when the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy, they found that eyes of the deceased had been removed, allegedly during post mortem.

“The body was sent for post-mortem examination on Monday. When the body was handed over to her family members, they found that the eyes had been removed. They alleged that the eyes were removed during the post-mortem,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Gaurav Bishnoi.

Taking note of the family’s allegations, a second post-mortem was conducted and the eyes were found missing, District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar had said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Puja’s brother Rajkumar, an FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act against the team of doctors that conducted the first post-mortem.

SHO Bishnoi said Dr Md. Arif and Dr Md. Owais were found guilty in the preliminary investigation and arrested.

They were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mohammad Sajid, who sent them to jail, he said.

Bishnoi said the involvement of some other staff members, who conducted the post-mortem, has also come to light and more arrests will be made soon.

Meanwhile, a three-member team formed by DM Kumar to investigate the matter submitted its report on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) V K Singh, who headed the team, said the report has been submitted to the DM.

(With PTI inputs)

