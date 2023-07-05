Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Shocker: Jaunpur Businessman Hangs Self After Strangling Wife, 3 Kids To Death

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Jaunpur, UP: A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and three kids before committing suicide by hanging himself in Mariyahu area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Nagesh Vishwakarma, a 42-year-old businessman was found dead in his house along with his wife and three children. “Prime facie it appears that Vishwakarma first killed his wife and children and then hanged himself,” police said, according to news agency PTI.

A senior official said that Vishwakarma’s wife, 38-year-old Radhika, was found dead with a head wound while his three kids—daughters Nikita (13) and Ayushi (3) and his son, five-year-old Adarsh—were found strangled to death.

Police also found suicide/confession note at the spot written by Vishwakarma in which he confessed to killing his family before hanging himself, the official said, adding that the bodies of victims have been sent for the post mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Debt-ridden man attacks family, kills toddler son

A similar incident was reported last week from a village in UP’s Farrukhabad district where a debt-ridden man allegedly hacked his five-year-old son to death before hanging himself from a nearby tree.

As per reports, 38-year-old Dinesh Yadav, allegedly attacked his wife Meena (30)— his three daughters Aashi (10), Divya (11), and Pranshi (8), and 5-year-old son Osin with a sharp-edged weapon at around 3: AM on Sunday morning at their home in Ratanpur village under Jahanganj police station area.

The victims were asleep when Dinesh allegedly hacked at them with a gandasa (a sharp-edged machete like blade used in farming).

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar told news agency PTI that the Dinesh’s younger sister, Sheetal (22), woke up due to all the commotion, rushed to her brother’s house and tried to intervene but Dinesh attacked her too before fleeing the scene.

Neighbours also heard the turmoil and rushed to Dinesh’s house where they found his wife and three daughters with grievous injuries while his 5-year-old son had died on the spot.

Later, at around 6 AM in the morning, the villagers found Dinesh’s body hanging from a tree near a tube well on the village outskirts.

(With PTI inputs)

