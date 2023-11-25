Home

UP Shocker: Man Attacks Bus Conductor With Cleaver Over ‘Insulting Prophet’

UP Shocker: The accused indulged in a dispute with the bus conductor over ticket fare following which he attacked him with a cleaver and ran away.

Prayagraj: A shocking incident has emerged from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where a 20-year-old man attacked a bus conductor with a cleaver on Friday after a dispute over the ticket fare. The accused recorded a video confessing to his crime, alleging that he attacked the conductor for ‘insulting Prophet Muhammad.’ He attempted to escape from the police but was caught in an encounter after being shot in the leg.

As per Prayagraj Police, Lareb Hashmi attacked the bus conductor on Friday morning after being indulged in a dispute with the bus conductor named Harikesh Vishwakarma (24), over ticket price.

After the verbal spat, Hashmi, who is a first-year engineering student, mercilessly attacked Vishwakarma with a cleaver. The bus conductor sustained grievous injuries on his neck and other body parts.

