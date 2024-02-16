Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP SHOCKER! Man Beheads Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair, Walks With Severed Head On Road; On Camera

UP SHOCKER! Man Beheads Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair, Walks With Severed Head On Road; On Camera

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki beheaded his wife over suspicion of infidelity. He was then seen walking down the village road with the severed head of his wife. The video of which is doing rounds on social media.

A horrific incident unfolded in the village of Basara in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, when a man brutally murdered his wife on suspicion of infidelity. The assailant, identified as Anil Kanaujiya Rajgeer, allegedly slit his wife’s neck with a sickle before fleeing the scene. The police apprehended the suspect while he was walking on the road with his wife’s severed head. The harrowing incident was captured on a video that circulated widely, showing the accused calmly walking along the village road, carrying the severed head of his wife. The gruesome visuals left the onlookers in shock and disbelief.

Trending Now

According to a report in freepressjournal.in, Anil Kanaujiya Rajgeer, a laborer by profession, had been married to victim, Vandana Kanaujiya for the past eight years. Recently, Vandana had attended a wedding ceremony in Bhagauli, where she was allegedly seen with another man, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

You may like to read

On the fateful day, Anil left for work in the morning but returned home armed with a sickle at around 9:30 am. Without any warning, he launched a ferocious attack on his wife, inflicting severe injuries. Anil also gruesomely severed Vandana’s neck with the sickle, leaving her lifeless.

🚨संवेदनशील वीडियो🚨

UP : जिला बाराबंकी में अनिल ने पत्नी वंदना की हत्या कर दी। कटी हुई गर्दन लेकर वो थाने पर पहुंच गया। वंदना का कहीं और अफेयर था। घर में लव लेटर देखकर अनिल ने ये वारदात की। pic.twitter.com/jsFP91mdzM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 16, 2024

After committing the heinous act, Anil fled the scene, clutching his wife’s head and carrying the bloodied sickle. The police were immediately informed, and they launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect. Within a short span of time, Anil was apprehended while he was still on the run, freepressjournal.in reported.

The motive behind this brutal act seems to be Anil’s suspicion of his wife’s alleged infidelity. However, the police investigation is underway to gather more evidence and ascertain the exact circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

Similar incident

A 29-year-old man killed her by slitting her throat before himself jumping in front of a moving train in Kota. Here too the man suspected his wife of having an extra marital affair.

Kailash Bagari allegedly murdered his wife Tinku Bai (26) in their rented house at Prem Nagar-2 colony under the Udhyog Nagar Police Station limits on the intervening night of Feb 13-14, Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh informed.

The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 5 years and 7 years. Bagari, who hailed from Mau in Madhya Pradesh, got married to Bai around 10 years ago. The deceased man worked as a labourer here, while the woman worked at a junk dealer’s shop.

Bagari suspected that Bai was allegedly in a relationship with the owner of the shop where she worked as both would frequently speak over phone. This led to frequent fights between the couple for past several months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.