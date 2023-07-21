Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Shocker: Man Decapitates 18-Yr-Old Sister Over Interfaith Love Affair, Walks To Police Station With Severed Head

UP Shocker: Man Decapitates 18-Yr-Old Sister Over Interfaith Love Affair, Walks To Police Station With Severed Head

The deceased victim, Asifa—daughter of Abdul Rashid of Mithwara village, had recently eloped with her purported lover, Chand Babu, a resident of the same village.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Barabanki, UP: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district allegedly murdered his 18-year-old younger sister over her relationship with a man from another faith. He later carried the severed head to the police station where he was arrested, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Riyaz, allegedly severed the neck of his sister, Asifa (18), with a sharp-edged weapon following an argument between the siblings over her relationship with a man belonging to a different faith, which the accused did not approve of, news agency PTI reported.

You may like to read

The incident took place Mithwara village in the Fatehpur area of UP’s Barabanki district, police said, adding that after decapitating his sister, Riyaz was on his way to the police station with her severed head when the police arrested him

The deceased victim, Asifa—daughter of Abdul Rashid of Mithwara village, had recently eloped with her purported lover, Chand Babu, a resident of the same village. However, Asifa was recovered by the police a few days later, while Chand Babu was arrested and jailed, following a complaint filed by the girl’s family, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ashutosh Mishra told PTI.

As per the police, Riyaz was upset over her sister having an interfaith affair and the siblings often engaged in arguments over her relationship.

Locals told the police that Riyaz and Asifa often quarrelled as he vehemently opposed his sister’s relationship with Chand Babu, the PTI report said.

A police team reached the crime spot and sent the body for postmortem after collecting the required evidence, ASP Mishra said, adding that a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.

Delhi man killed over interfaith affair

A similar incident was reported earlier this month from Delhi’s Zakira area where a 20-year-old man, identified as Raj Kumar, was allegedly killed by the family of a girl with whom he was in an interfaith relationship.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the deceased was in an interfaith relationship but his girlfriend’s family opposed the idea and on July 2, they stabbed Raj Kumar over a dozen times and then slit his throat.

Kumar died on the spot and the police registered a case when the matter came to light. After investigation and evidence found by scanning CCTV cameras, two men from the girl’s family, identified as Ashfaq and Meraj were arrested by the police.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police discovered a man’s body next to a park in north Delhi’s Inderlok on July 3. He said the body had been dumped in the bushes in an apparent bid to hide the crime.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES