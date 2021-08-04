Sitapur: In a shocking incident, a doctor in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh was hacked to death by a man wielding a sword in broad daylight. As per a report by News 18, a man barged into the doctor’s clinic and hacked him to death and later chopped his body into pieces. However, the incident has spread panic in the area and the accused has been arrested by the police.Also Read - Indian Student Foud Dead in China, Indian Embassy Confirms Murder

Identified as Achhe Lal, the accused get inside the chamber of Dr Munendra Verma and locked the door. And soon after that, the man started attacking the doctor with a sword. To prevent him, the doctor ran to another room but the man managed to capture him and hacked him to death in the room.

After the doctor was dead, the man chopped his body into pieces by separating the head, both hands and legs.

Giving further details, police said that the father of Dr Verma, who was also present at the clinic tried to save his son and he was also attacked by the accused. He also sustained serious injury in the incident.

It must be noted that the attack incident happened due to dispute over a piece of land. As per the updates, the land on which Dr Verma’s clinic has been built, reportedly belongs to the accused. This dispute between the doctor and accused was going on for a long time until the accused hacked the doctor to death.