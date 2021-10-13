Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a minor girl, who is class 11 students, filed a complaint with police alleging that her father raped her on multiple occasions. In this connection, the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 28 people in the state’s Lalitpur district.Also Read - Woman Kills Minor Son in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; Later Flees Home

As per the complaint, the victim said her father raped her for the first time when she was studying in Class 6 and after that he has raped her on multiple occasions.

In her complaint, she alleged that her father used to call other people for business purposes and during that time, he used to force her to have a sexual relationship with these people.

The minor girl has further said in her complaint that her father threatened to kill her mother if she disclosed anything about the incident to anyone.

However, the police based on the victim’s complaint have registered a case against all the accused, including the father, under sections 354, 376D, 323, 328, 506, 120B and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

“A case was registered against 28 people late last night. The girl is a minor and she also has a brother. All statements and the information given is being verified,” Lalitpur ASP Girijesh Kumar told India Today.

“The girl’s statement is being recorded. A medical examination will be done. All angles will be investigated because the matter is very sensitive. As new evidence comes to light, we’ll do our investigation diligently,” ASP Girijesh Kumar.