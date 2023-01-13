Top Recommended Stories
UP Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped For A Month By 17-Year-Old Boy in UP’s Ballia, Case Filed
Police said the accused took the victim to Gujarat and raped her in his captivity.
Ballia: In a shocking incident, a minor girl from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia was allegedly abducted and raped by one boy for almost a month, police said on Friday. Giving details to the news agency PTI, police said the girl was allegedly abducted by a 17-year-old boy from the same village a month ago.
Rasda Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narayan Vais said a case in this connection was filed on December 25 on the complaint of the girl’s father. He added that the boy took the girl to Gujarat and raped her in his captivity.
The accused was apprehended near Gadwar Mor in Nagra town on Thursday when he was returning to his village from Gujarat. However, the accused has now been sent to a Child Reform Home in Mau.
Police said on the basis of the statement of the girl, relevant sections, including the POCSO Act, have been added to the FIR and the girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination.
