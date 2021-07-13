Ballia: Crimes against women and girls continue unabated across the country. In a horrifying case of assault, a 23-year-old man slashed the face of a 15-year-old girl with a knife when she resisted a molestation attempt by him, reported news agency IANS. The incident took place on Monday and the accused youth has now been arrested.Also Read - Delhi Woman Strangled 11-Month-Old Son After Fight With Husband: Police

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said on Tuesday that the youth had entered the victim's house on Monday evening and tried to molest her. The girl resisted attempts made by the youth to molest her after which he tied her hands and attacked her face with a knife. She got several gashes on her face and was rushed to the district hospital from where she has been referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment.

The ASP said that the victim's father lodged a complaint after which the youth was arrested.

(Based on IANS inputs)