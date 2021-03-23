Pilibhit: In yet another shocker from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, two sisters were found dead at a field in Kasimpur village after they went out to attend nature’s call. As per updates from police, the two sisters worked at a brick kiln. On Monday evening, both of them went out to attend nature’s call and did not return home by 10:00 PM and after that the family members started searching for both the girls. After a frantic search, the dead body of one of the girls was found in a field. Also Read - Man Sews Wife's Genitals With Aluminum Thread After Suspecting Her of Having an Extra-marital Affair

However, the family members kept searching for another girl throughout the night but could not find her. On Tuesday morning, when the family members went out to look for the second daughter, they found her body hanging from a tree. Soon after finding her body, the family members reported the matter to police at Bisalpur police station. After which the police reached the spot and started investigation.

Speaking to News 18, SP Pilibhit, Jayaprakash said that both the sisters went out of their house on Monday night and the body of one sister was found in the night, while the other was found hanging from the tree in the morning.

Police further added that a thorough investigation is being done and bruises on the girls’ throats have been found. Notably, the bruised mark is found on the neck of both girls. Police hoped that the whole matter will be unravelled once the investigation is done.