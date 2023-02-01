Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Shocker: Private School Teacher Strangled To Death While Taking Online Classes, Case Filed

UP Shocker: Private School Teacher Strangled To Death While Taking Online Classes, Case Filed

Police said Yadav worked at a private school and lived with his sister who was also a teacher.

Police said Krishna Yadav, a native of Ambedkarnagar district, was living in rented accommodation in Forbesganj locality in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.

Gonda: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old private school teacher was strangled to death at his house while taking online classes. Police on Wednesday said the teacher was killed by two men at his house. The mobile phone with which the teacher, Krishna Kumar Yadav, was giving online classes, continued to record the video that was later retrieved by police to identify the assailants.

Police said Krishna Yadav, a native of Ambedkarnagar district, was living in rented accommodation in Forbesganj locality in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda.

Giving details, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said Yadav was strangled on Saturday evening while he was alone in his room and giving an online tuition class. “We have arrested both the attackers,” the Additional SP said.

Police said one of the accused said he was in a relationship with the teacher’s sister and was angry at being rebuked by Krishna Yadav over the issue.

“The attackers, Sandeep Yadav and Jawahir Mishra alias Jagga, entered his house and strangled him after an argument,” the officer said.

Police said Yadav worked at a private school and lived with his sister who was also a teacher. The main accused, Sandeep Yadav, started talking to Krishna Yadav’s sister, who was also a teacher. Krishna Yadav rebuked Sandeep over the issue.

“Sandeep informed us during interrogation that he killed Krishna Kumar Yadav because he was against his relationship with Krishna Yadav’s sister,” the officer said.

“Sandeep sought help of his friend Jagga to murder Krishna Kumar Yadav. Both the attackers have been arrested and were sent to jail,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)