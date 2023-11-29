Home

UP Teacher Bribes 16 Students With Candies, Molests Them; Now Arrested

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for molesting 16 girl students after bribing them with candies. Know all about the case..

UP Teacher Molests 16 School Girls

New Delhi: Sexual Harassment and molestation are unfortunately, extremely common and every day, multiple cases of this crime are reported and several go unreported. In a latest news update, the head teacher of a co-educational school in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has been arrested on charges of molesting 16 girl students. The matter came to light when the girls lodged a complaint on the portal of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Teacher Bribes Girl Students With Candies, Molests Them

The children said the teacher bribed them with candies to indulge in improper acts. Taking cognizance of the matter, NCPCR member Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal visited the school for a probe and recorded the statements of the survivors and prima facie found the charges against the accused, Rajesh Kumar, to be true.

School Cook Lodged Complaint, Accused Suspended

The teacher has been booked under the POCSO Act and molestation charges under the IPC, following a complaint lodged by the cook of the school, Ruby Devi. The cook said she had informed another teacher about the alleged harassment. The district’s basic education officer has also suspended the accused.

A three-member team headed by basic education officer-level officer is further investigating the case.

ASP Shashishekhar Singh said: “The head master, who was absconding since the FIR, has been arrested.”

Similar Case Of Molestation In Rajasthan

A similar news update from Ganganagar district, Rajasthan, a government school teacher was accused of molesting a girl student after which he was allegedly beaten and his head and face were blackened by the girl’s family members, said the police. The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The student’s family members have registered a case against the accused teacher identified as Rajesh for “allegedly molesting the 16-year-old student” in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Rajesh has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl’s family for physically assaulting him. This case is from September, 2023.

(Inputs from IANS)

