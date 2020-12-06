New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process of handing over the appointment letters to 36,950 assistant school teachers under the state’s 69,000 teachers recruitment drive. At an event, organised at the chief minister’s residence, five newly recruited youths were given the appointment letter. Also Read - Loco Pilot Held For Raping, Blackmailing Minor UP Girl

CM Yogi and local public representatives distributed the letters of appointment to the successful candidates at programmes organised in the districts.

The UP CM started the process of distributing the appointment letters to the teachers through an online ceremony as a safety measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic under 'Mission Rozgar'. He also addressed the recruited teachers and officials virtually.

The Chief Minister directed the departmental officers to provide one copy of the new National Education Policy to all newly appointed teachers.

While talking to the newly appointed teachers, CM Yogi said that they have big responsibilities ahead of them. “Newly elected teachers must understand this responsibility. As the schools are closed amid COVID-19, you must go to the schools to take details and guide parents and children accordingly. Keep teaching them something new, innovative and raise aware. Teachers have to understand that a teacher is a lifelong teacher. I appeal to the teachers to simplify the syllabus, make the syllabus interesting and encourage innovations,” he asserted.

