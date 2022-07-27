New Delhi: A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi was suspended after a video went viral on social media where she was seen receiving a massage from student. The incident took place at Pokhari Primary School in Hardoi.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Drunk School Teacher Suspended After Video of Him Misbehaving With Students, Parents Goes Viral

The teacher has been identified as Urmila Singh, an assistant teacher at the school. In the viral video, she can be seen sitting in a chair while the student gave her a massage in the classroom. Other students were also seen present in the classroom during the act. The teacher was suspended soon after the video went viral.

Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school. pic.twitter.com/MF8lEQPvEZ — Grading News (@GradingNews) July 27, 2022

“I have also received this video through social media. Prima facie, the teacher has been found guilty. Her suspension proceedings have been started,” Hardoi Basic Education Officer BP Singh was quoted as saying by India Today.

No formal complaint has so far been lodged against the teacher.